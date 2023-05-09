Putin Promises Victory in the War Unleashed Against Russia

The Russian president accused Western powers of "imposing their will, their rights, their rules" to forge "a system of looting, violence, and oppression."

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin guaranteed that Russia will emerge victorious from the war that the Western countries and their ideology of supremacy have unleashed against it.

"I congratulate you on the holiday, on Victory Day. A war has been unleashed against Russia, but we have defeated terrorism, and we will cope with this. We will protect ourselves and Donbass. We want to see a future of peace, freedom, and stability," he said during the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

The Russian leader accused the West of forgetting what happened when Hitler's Germany pursued world dominance by unleashing war in 1939.

"Boundless ambition, arrogance and permissiveness inevitably lead to tragedy... We consider any supremacist ideology to be by its nature disgusting, criminal and deadly," he said.

"Globalist elites continue to defend their exclusivity, pit people against each other and divide societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism."

���� #Russia ����❤️���� #VictoryDay ��Two dates engraved forever in the history of #France ����

Today #9May Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square replaced and honored #8May ����, dishonored by @EmmanuelMacron, a lonely man terrified of his People,

parading alone on the desert Champs-Elysées�� pic.twitter.com/0NHgjBTKaX — Militant.André.D (@Circonscripti18) May 9, 2023

Putin accused Western powers of "imposing their will, their rights, their rules" to forge "a system of looting, violence and oppression."

"It seems they have forgotten what the insane Nazi aspiration for world domination led to, who destroyed that monstrous and utter evil... and who spared no lives for the sake of the liberation of the peoples of Europe," he pointed out.

Putin also stressed that the Ukrainian people are "hostage to a coup d'état and the criminal regime established as a consequence, and their Western masters. They are a bargaining chip in carrying out their cruel and lucrative plans."

The Russian leader was proud of his compatriots who are participating in the special military operation in Ukraine and stressed that the entire population supports their heroes.

"Now there is nothing more important than your work... The security of the country lies in you. The future of our State and our people depends on you," he stressed.