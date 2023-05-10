Russian President Restores Visa-free Regime With Georgia

Russia has decreed the reestablishment of a visa-free regime and the resumption of flights with Georgia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree allowing Georgian citizens to visit Russia without visas as of May 15.

"Starting May 15, 2023, citizens of Georgia will enter and leave the Russian Federation without applying for visas on the basis of valid identity documents," the decree reads.

This is established "except for citizens entering the Russian Federation for employment purposes or for a period exceeding 90 days for a temporary stay in the Russian Federation, including for educational purposes."

Putin also separately signed a decree canceling the ban on Russian airline flights to Georgia, in force since 2019.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the foreign service calls for caution for Russian citizens during their visit to Georgia, although it cancels its recommendation to refrain from travel to the country.

Zakharova said Russia's decision is part of the country's "principled approach to systematically facilitate conditions for communication and contacts between citizens of Russia and Georgia."

Georgia severed diplomatic ties with Russia in 2008 when Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.