Iran and Nicaragua Struggle Against a Common Enemy: Raisi

The Iranian president pointed out that mainstream media seeks to change the image of independent countries in order to align young people's desires with hegemonic interests.

During a speech in the Nicaraguan Congress on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed that the resistance of the peoples contributes to change in the world order and to the decline of the hegemonic projects of the United States.

U.S. imperialism has always been against Latin American popular governments, he said, adding that Imperialism seeks to exploit the people and oppose their will.

Raisi stressed that imperialists are afraid of justice, conscience and the people, since these three pillars are contrary to their interests.

In sovereign countries, "the conscience of the people, the government, and the legislative assembly is necessary to guide the fight for freedom and justice," he added.

The Iranian leader mentioned that the Empire's media dictatorship seeks to change the image of independent countries in order to sow doubts among young people and align their desires with hegemonic interests.

Iran's President Raisi embarks on a South America tour, strengthening ties with anti-Western allies. Visiting #Venezuelan, #Cuba, & #Nicaragua, all facing #US sanctions.

Therefore, the strengthening of links between independent countries is vital to protect them from imperialist conspiracies and plans.

"Iran and Nicaragua share a history of struggle, resistance, and revolutions against a common enemy, a history replete with defense and respect for the people's will and vote," he said.

Raisi recalled that the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Komeini, stressed that the people's vote is the main criterion for the legitimacy of a government and that the people's power is concentrated in the Assembly.

On Tuesday night, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo welcomed Raisi and Iranian First Lady Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda at the Managua's Non-Aligned Square.

At the ceremony, Ortega recalled that Nicaragua and Iran have "twin revolutions," which triumphed in 1979 and are twinned in a permanent struggle for the welfare of their peoples and against the Empires and their arbitrary sanctions.

