Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Nicaragua

Lavrov's tour of Latin America will last until April 21, with Cuba as the last destination.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Wednesday in Managua, Nicaragua, as part of his tour of the Latin American region.

After holding high-level meetings in Brazil and Venezuela, the Russian diplomat landed at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in the Nicaraguan capital.

He was received by his counterpart in the Central American country, Denis Moncada, and the special representative of the President of Nicaragua for relations with Russia, Laureano Ortega.

During his state visit, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the country's Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The vice president welcomed the Russian foreign minister stating that Nicaragua and Russia are brotherly peoples "who believe in peace, in constructive and respectful dialogue, and in the world, that multipolar world we are seeing being born."

The head of the Russian diplomacy is scheduled to head to Cuba, the last stop on his diplomatic tour of Latin America until April 21. Lavrov has already visited Brazil and Venezuela.