Belarus and Nicaragua Negotiate Agreement on Export Loans

On Friday, the Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada took part in the signing of an agreement for the granting of export loans between his country and Belarus.

"On the economic level, we talked first about the development of industrial cooperation and the use of Belarusian agricultural technologies for the development of Nicaraguan agriculture," Belarusian Foreign Minister Serguei Aleinik said, adding that his country is willing to supply the Central American market with equipment for transportation and road construction.

Nicaragua and Belarus also signed an agreement for cooperation in education and are preparing another agreement to establish a visa-free regime.

"We have agreed to speed up this process," Aleinik said, stressing that Belarus can help Latin American economies stop being exclusively exporters of commodities.

Aleinik views Nicaragua as a reliable ally in the international arena and an important political and economic partner in Latin America, a region he described as one of the new world order's political and economic centers.

He considered that Belarus and many Latin American countries look at the world "with the same eyes" when it comes to rejecting Western sanctions and external interference.

"We are in solidarity with Belarus in many fields. We agree that the reconstruction of the world is currently taking place," said the Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Moncada, who did not rule out the possibility that Belarusian technicians, equipment, and companies could participate in the construction of the "Interoceanic Canal" that Nicaragua aspires to build.