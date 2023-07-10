Iran Urges Pakistan to Ensure Border Security After Attack

The armed attack was carried out by Jaish ul-Adl, which is a Salafi Islamist militant organization that operates mainly in southeastern Iran.

On Sunday, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi urged neighboring Pakistan to ensure security along the common border.

Vahidi made the remarks to reporters while asked to comment on Saturday's armed "terrorist attack" on a border police station in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

He warned that the terror groups that carry out such activities would not be immune from punishments by Iranian intelligence and law enforcement apparatuses.



Two Iranian policemen died in Saturday's attack launched by four assailants, who disguised themselves as regular clients. According to a report by Tasnim news agency, the four "armed terrorists" were all killed in clashes with police forces.

"The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations," the AP news agency recalled.

In a statement on Saturday, Pakistan strongly condemned the "terrorist attack" and extended "deepest condolences" to the bereaved families.

Bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Sistan-Baluchestan province has been a target of several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.