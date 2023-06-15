Cuba and Iran Sign Six Cooperation Agreements

Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela are united in their "opposition to the U.S. hegemonic and unilateral system," Iranian president Raisi said.

During a ceremony in Havana on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel signed six cooperation agreements, including comprehensive government cooperation, political consultations between foreign ministries, and cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, and portable information and services.

Additionally, they signed two memorandums of understanding regarding customs matters and between their respective Ministries of Justice.

On Wednesday, Raisi arrived in Havana, the final leg of his tour of Latin America, which took him first to Caracas and then to Managua. His entourage included ministers of oil, health, culture, and economic diplomacy, among others.

He described the relations with these three Latin American countries as united in their "opposition to the U.S. hegemonic and unilateral system". He added that his visit aims to be "a turning point" in deepening bilateral ties in economic, political, and scientific matters.

Iran Foreign Minister: "Iran and Cuba are among the pioneers in the development of regional convergence that can provide the opportunity for each other's presence in coalitions formed on both sides of the globe." pic.twitter.com/CozaviIqKa — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) June 15, 2023

Raisi's agenda in Venezuela included meetings with President Nicolas Maduro and the Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez, and the signing of over 20 agreements in petrochemicals, transportation, mining, and other areas.

In Nicaragua, he met with President Daniel Ortega and stated that Tehran wants to "increase and deepen our relations" with that Central American country "in all areas: political, economic, cultural, in all fields, especially in science and technology."

The previous Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani (2013-2021), visited Cuba in 2016, where he met with the then-president, Raul Castro, with whom he signed a memorandum for cooperation in the health sector.