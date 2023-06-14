Iranian President Arrives in Cuba on His Tour of Latin America

The president earlier visited Venezuela and Nicaragua in his tour aimed at strengthening "strategic" relations.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived Wednesday in Cuba, the last stop on his first Latin American tour since taking office in 2021.

The Persian head of state was received by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at Havana's José Martí International Airport. He is accompanied by his wife, Jamileh Alamolhoda, and a high-level delegation composed of several members of his cabinet.

During his official visit, Raisi is scheduled to meet with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel. The Iranian president will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Raisi's arrival in Havana was delayed, and therefore the official welcoming ceremonies announced for tonight in the program have been postponed.

Dimos cordial bienvenida a #Cuba al presidente de la República Islámica de #Irán, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.



Su visita oficial permitirá continuar estrechando las relaciones bilaterales, próximas a celebrar su 44 aniversario, y dinamizar los vínculos�������� en sectores de interés común. pic.twitter.com/uMBavuxVQZ — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 15, 2023

We warmly welcome to Cuba the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. His official visit will allow to continue strengthening bilateral relations, close to celebrate its 44th anniversary, and energize the vínculos�������� in sectors of common interest.

The president earlier visited Venezuela and Nicaragua on his Latin American tour aimed at strengthening "strategic" relations with the three countries, which are the target of strong U.S. sanctions.

In Venezuela, Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed 25 agreements in various areas aimed at increasing bilateral cooperation.

In Nicaragua, the Iranian President and his counterpart Daniel Ortega reached agreement on three basic memoranda of understanding for economic and commercial cooperation and scientific-technical exchange.