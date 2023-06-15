    • Live
Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Iran on Saturday

  • Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will pay a one-day visit to Iran. Jun. 15, 2023.

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will pay a one-day visit to Iran. Jun. 15, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@Filomen03258997

Published 15 June 2023
In April, the two nations announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday, June 17, after seven years of diplomatic rupture.

According to local media, the Saudi chief diplomat will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. 

The two diplomats met in April in Beijing and formally agreed to reopen diplomatic missions. In May, they also met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa.

Iranian media reported that Saudi Arabia will likely reopen its embassy and consulate in Tehran during the minister's trip to Iran.

Earlier this month, Iran reopened its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia: the embassy in the capital Riyadh, the consulate, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation mission in the port city of Jeddah.

In April, the two nations announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect. In March, they agreed to restore diplomatic ties in an agreement brokered by China.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr Al-Nimr.

