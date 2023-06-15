Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Iran on Saturday

In April, the two nations announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday, June 17, after seven years of diplomatic rupture.

According to local media, the Saudi chief diplomat will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials.

The two diplomats met in April in Beijing and formally agreed to reopen diplomatic missions. In May, they also met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa.

Iranian media reported that Saudi Arabia will likely reopen its embassy and consulate in Tehran during the minister's trip to Iran.

The #Iranian Tasnim News Agency stated that the #Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, will visit #Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.#Iran#SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/7bNo7xVvop — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 15, 2023

Earlier this month, Iran reopened its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia: the embassy in the capital Riyadh, the consulate, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation mission in the port city of Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr Al-Nimr.