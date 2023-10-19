Iran Urges Halt to US Arms Transfers to Israel

The latest round of violence between Israel and Hamas, began on October 7 and has so far killed 3,785 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

On Thursday, Iran's Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, stressed the need for countries in the region to prevent the U.S. from transferring weapons and equipment to Israel from its bases in the region.

The major general made the remarks in separate phone calls with Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to IRNA news agency.

In his conversation with the Qatari defense minister, Baqeri called on all countries in the region to prevent the shipment of weapons and other equipment from U.S. bases in the region to the occupied lands. He also warned that if the Israeli side continues with its brutalities, any reaction from the resistance groups will be possible.

In a separate phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Baqeri expressed deep concern over the continued widespread violations against civilians in Gaza.

IRNA reported the Iranian general as saying that the operation by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) was carried out within the framework of the legitimate right to self-defense and the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Baqeri condemned the more than 70 years of Zionist repression and crimes against his people and the recent cruel insult to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The major general said that the Zionist regime's aggressions will not be tolerated, and the independent states must react seriously.

For his part, the Russian Defense Minister highlighted the need for a cease-fire and to prevent further damage to the civilian population and regretted that some Western countries blocked the Russian initiative to end the crisis in the UN Security Council.

The latest round of violence between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza, began on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel near the Gaza border.

The Israeli army responded with air strikes and a blockade that cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and other goods to Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in its most recent report, Israel's attacks have so far left 3,785 people killed, mostly women and children. Another 12,493 people were injured, including 3,983 minors and 3,300 women.