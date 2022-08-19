Iran Rejects Demands by West at Negotiation Talks

The head of the Iranian parliament clarified that Iran would not allow intimidation by Western countries or non-implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a message posted Friday on his Twitter account, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran (Mayles) Mohamad Baqer Qalibaf suggested that the Western side avoid violating the nuclear deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015.

"If the Western side wants to not comply with the agreement through intimidation, we will not allow excessive demands" regarding the reactivation of the nuclear pact, said Qalibaf.

Meanwhile, he recalled Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal, highlighting that if the Western side fulfills its obligations, Iran will do the same. Also, he commented on his hope that the West will yield to the legitimate demands of the Iranian people in the Vienna talks aimed at lifting anti-Iranian sanctions and the revival of the nuclear deal.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Iran will declare Monday night to the EU coordinator its final conclusion on the proposal for a possible deal.

Since April last year, Iran and the 4+1 Group, consisting of Russia, the UK, France, China, plus Germany, have been negotiating on the future of the JCPOA. The dialogues initially took place in Vienna and, after a three-month break, resumed in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where, with the mediation of the European Union (EU), Iran held talks with the U.S., which participates in the negotiations indirectly because since its unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 it is no longer a current member of the pact.

The negotiating parties met again on August 4 in Vienna and after four days of talks returned to their respective countries to consult on the outcome of the negotiations.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian reaffirmed on Thursday Iran's willingness and seriousness to reach a good deal and stressed the need for the agreement to include economic benefits for Iran.