Nuclear Deal Hinges on US After Iranian Response to EU Draft

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said that an agreement on JCPOA's revival is possible if Washington shows flexibility in providing guarantees over Iran's demands.

On Tuesday, news agency IRNA reported that Iran presented its written response about the latest draft of a potential agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal to the European Union, announcing that if the U.S. reaction features realism and flexibility, the nuclear agreement will be achieved.

The report did not elaborate on what Tehran's response was, but said following months of intensive negotiations in Vienna and Doha on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it appears that the final agreement on the resumption of the JCPOA's implementation is within reach more than ever provided that the U.S. would acquiesce in practice to the obligations of a "lasting and reliable" agreement.

As implied by the Iranian negotiating team's positions, the main differences between the sides are on three remaining issues. IRNA said the United States has vowed viva voce to show flexibility over two of the issues, stressing that, however, Washington's pledges need to be included in the text of the agreement in writing.

It said the resolution of the third issue that pertains to providing guarantees for continued commitment to the implementation of the JCPOA hinges on the U.S. realism and its will to meet Tehran's demands.On Monday night, Iran's Supreme National Security Council met to discuss the issue and made a decision on Iran's position on the EU's proposed draft.

"In its response, Iran has expressed its concerns, but that the remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve. Those concerns are founded upon past US/EU violations. I can't say that there will be a deal, but we're closer than we've been before," said Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the Iranian negotiating team.

The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in the Austrian capital in early August after a five-month hiatus. On Aug. 8, the European Union put forward a "final text" of the draft decision on reviving the nuclear deal, awaiting political decisions from participants of the Vienna talks.

Iran signed the nuclear deal with major countries in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna, but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.