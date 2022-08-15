US Won't Ease Iran Sanctions for the Revival of the JCPOA Deal

U.S. State Department spokesperson said that Washington has no intention to relieve sanctions against Iran.

On Monday, Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. State Department announced that the White House doesn't seek to relax the sanctions imposed against Iran for reaching a deal on the JCPOA.

The Spokesman said that this position includes the enforcement of sanctions against the foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) designations and sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"If Iran wants these [FTO, IRGC] sanctions lifted, they will need to alter their underlying conduct. They will need to change the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions in the first place," said Price at a press conference.

"We do not plan to relax enforcement of the sanctions. We have not offered to do so in the context of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks," said the spokesman.

He continued to say that even if the results of JCPOA negotiations are positive, the U.S. administration will continue to combat all threats posed by the IRGC.