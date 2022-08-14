Ship With Contraband Fuel Seized in Iran

Iran maintains a policy of combating hydrocarbon smuggling in the Persian Gulf to protect the nation's interests and security.

On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval force seized a ship with at least 20,000 liters of smuggled fuel, which was sailing in the Persian Gulf.

The head of the Justice Department of the southern province of Hormozgan, Moytaba Qahremani, told local media that the arrest of the vessel and its subsequent seizure was carried out in coordination with the Judicial Department of the city of Parsian.

The official said that the authorities are investigating the case and remain committed to combating organized oil smuggling in order to protect the interests and security of the Iranian nation.

For some months now, the Iranian Guard Corps and the Iranian Navy have detained, inspected and seized several Iranian or foreign vessels, linked to the illegal business of taking fuel to nations such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking advantage of the subsidies that the Persian Government allocated to the price of fuel.

This is the second ship confiscated by the Iranian authorities in less than a week, since last Wednesday it was announced the seizure of a ship with a fuel cargo valued at more than 61 billion Iranian reais.

In this regard, the Islamic country has determined to combat the transfer of fuel in its territorial waters, and its authorities have stressed that the Persian Gulf will not be a safe place for those who engage in smuggling.