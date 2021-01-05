Iran Issues Red Alert to Interpol for Donald Trump

The second arrest request to Interpol comes two weeks before Trump has to leave the White House.

Iranian authorities have asked the Interpol police agency to issue a red notice to secure the arrest of outgoing US President Donald Trump and 48 other people suspected of involvement in the bombing that killed General Qasem Soleimani a year ago.

The list, drawn up based on an "exhaustive investigation," also includes high-ranking military officials, according to Iranian judicial spokesman Gholamhosein Esmaili, who has called for US authorities to be held accountable for the "terrorist crime" against Soleimani a year ago.

Soleimani, Iran's top general who headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, was killed on January 3, 2020, in a US drone attack in Baghdad, ordered and acknowledged by Donald Trump.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, considered the killing to be against international law at the time.

Previously, the Iranian Prosecutor's Office had issued an arrest warrant against Trump in June 2020. On Sunday, coinciding with the anniversary of the attack on the Baghdad airport, the central authorities again called for revenge against the United States. After the bombing, Iran already attacked several Iraqi bases with the presence of US troops.

Our Parriah in Chief is going to find it challenging to identify a safe haven once he’s kicked out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



"The order to kill the general is one of the unforgettable sins of Trump," declared President Hasan Rohani last week, warning that "one day the Iranian people will take revenge. For his part, Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif stressed that "Iran will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

At a ceremony in Tehran to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, the head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, said that Trump was a prime target for prosecution and should not be immune because of his political status.

"Fortunately, Trump's presidency is over. But even if his term had not ended, it would be unacceptable to say that someone should not be accountable to the law because of his administrative position," he said.

In any case, the step taken before Interpol seems to be, above all, symbolic, insofar as it is first up to this agency to examine whether there is a basis for issuing the required red notice and its application, the hypothetical arrest of Trump, would depend on each of the different countries. There are currently some 62,000 such notices, according to the organization.