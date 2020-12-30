British Company Was Involved in Soleimani Killing, Iran Holds

The Persian Commander was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike in front of the Baghdad International airport on January 3, 2020.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasi Mehr on Wednesday stated that the British security company G4S was involved in the assassination of the Revolutionary Guard Commander Qasem Soleimani.

This company, which handled the security of the flight in which the Persian general was traveling, informed the attackers about the arrival of his plane in Baghdad.

From Germany, the U.S. Ramstein Air Base also provided data to those who were operating the drones used in the bombing.

Alqasi also mentioned that the prosecution will present the complaint against the perpetrators of this crime before international courts.

Make no mistake: Trump has already moved B52s, submarines, and other military assets to the Persian Gulf.



He is planning to start a war with Iran on bogus charges in order to prevent Biden from taking office.



Iran is not the real target. American democracy is. https://t.co/XQY8HewBdr — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) December 23, 2020

Soleimani was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike in front of the Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. Five days later, in retaliation to this attack, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard fired missiles at the U.S. base of Ain al Asad in Iraq.

So far, Persian authorities have issued international arrest warrants for 45 U.S. citizens involved in the killing.

On the morning of Wednesday, AP reported that the U.S. bombers flew over the Persian Gulf, possibly as a maneuver designed to deter Iran from attacking US military targets in the anniversary week of Soleimani's death.