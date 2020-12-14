Iran Not To Accept Renegotiations of 2015 Nuclear Deal

The Islamic republic will not accept conditions other than those established in the 2015 multilateral agreement.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said that his country will not accept renegotiations of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He made these remarks with reference to the likelihood of the next U.S. administration's return to the nuclear deal and subsequent negotiations over the mutual issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed old and new sanctions against Iran in an attempt to push the latter for renewed talks on the JCPOA and Iran's ballistic missile program.

Underlining the frustrated US economic war against Iran, Rouhani has indicated that the International community is pressuring Washington to return to the nuclear deal.

67 years ago the US and Britain overthrew the democratically elected government of Iran, in order to strengthen the Western-allied Shah, following the nationalization of Iranian oil. This was an early test of US interventionism around the globe that continues today.#HandsOffIran pic.twitter.com/cL7gzEQFdN — Howie Hawkins (@HowieHawkins) August 19, 2020

While such a return would be important for multilateral diplomacy, Rouhani ruled out the possibility of negotiations over Iran's ballistic missile program with the Western countries.

"Iran will not negotiate its missile program or legitimate interests," he stressed and added that the U.S. government tried to include the issue of missiles in the nuclear talks but that possibility was rejected, and "Biden knows it well."

Iran did not close the doors to a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA; however, it made it clear that the Islamic Republic will not accept any conditions.