Iran Requests Interpol To Arrest Trump Over Soleimani's Murder

Even when an Iranian citizen has been already slated for execution, the names of some thirty alleged accomplices have not yet been released.

Teheran issued a warrant Monday requesting the arrest of U.S President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's General Attorney Ali Alqasimehr stated.

In this regard, authorities have asked for Interpol's help in arresting Trump, along with another 36 who may have been involved in Soleimani's death on charges of "murder and terrorism."

For this purpose, Interpol was requested to issue a "Red Alert," a classification used to mark some requested arrests as "high-level priority." The international organization, nevertheless, stated that they would not consider the request.

Attorney General Alqasimehr's accusations came after Washington withdrew from the nuclear agreement between Teheran and several World powers, and although President Trump may not face any jail time, charges highlight the tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Qassem Soleimani was killed during a missile attack on January 3 in Baghdad, Iraq's capital. At the time, Trump said that the Iranian general was responsible for the death of hundreds of U.S soldiers and that he was planning imminent attacks.

Also, on June 9, Teheran's judicial authorities announced that Iranian citizen Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was slated for execution for providing information to U.S. and Israeli intelligence services on Soleimani's location.