Iran Claims 48 US Citizens Were Involved in Soleimani Killing

Iran has expanded the list of U.S. citizens suspected of involvement in the assassination of its senior commander Qassem Soleimani to include 48 names.

"The number of the main accused in the assassination of Soleimani has increased from 45 to 48," said Hossein Amir Abdollahian, spokesman for the Popular Committee for the Celebration of the Anniversary of the Martyrdom of General Soleimani.

Speaking at a press briefing about judicial measures regarding the case, Abdollahian voiced hope to see a court ruling in the near future, adding that six countries have been given warrants from Iran for the arrest of the culprits.

A "harsh revenge" for the killing of the high-ranking Iranian commander is still on the agenda of the Iranian authorities, Abdollahian noted.

On Jan. 3, a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad Airport killed Gen. Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. On June 29, Tehran Prosecutor Ali Qasi Mehr announced that a case had been filed with the Interpol to arrest U.S. political and military officials involved in the assassination.

Later, in July, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard pointed out that the U.S. attack violated international law.

"In her report to the UN Human Rights Council, Callamard showed that the U.S. had not provided evidence to show that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on U.S. interests," agency AA recalled.