Iran Condemns US Removal of Nuclear Deal Exemptions

Waivers for Iran's civil nuclear programs will be completely phased out in two months.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi Saturday condemned the boycott that the U.S. carries out against international nuclear cooperation with his country. By doing so, it violates the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 nuclear deal endorsed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSCR) Resolution 2231.

“This is a blatant violation of both the UNSCR 2231 and the charter of the United Nations. The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns it ins strongest terms. This move disregards Iran’s inalienable rights and also disrupts the international public order," Mousavi said.

"If this provocative and unlawful act by the U.S. negatively affects Iran's nuclear rights under international documents and the JCPOA, Iran will take appropriate legal and practical measures," he added.

In 2018, the U.S. government decided to abandon the agreement signed with Iran, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, and the European Union (EU).​​​​​​​

The Iran Deal was working.



The Trump crime syndicate broke it, & now is promising to “fix” it, as organized crime does.



When will we learn?



Hypocrite Christian extremists like Mike Pompeo start endless, pointless wars, for their own profit.https://t.co/VvsXRjcDL8 — Happy Chichester (@HappyChichester) May 29, 2020

Under this international instrument, Iran undertook to limit its nuclear program so as not to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for receiving economic and commercial facilities.

After unilaterally breaking that agreement and reintroducing sanctions against Iran, the U.S. kept some temporary and reviewable exemptions so that other signatory states could cooperate with Iran on civilian nuclear projects without exposing themselves to sanctions.

On May 27, however, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that his government will exempt them within 60 days.​​​​​​