Iran Can Close the Strait of Hormuz if Necessary: IRGC

The Strait of Hormuz links crude producers in the Middle East with key markets across the globe.

On Tuesday, Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces, said that Iran can close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, but it won't do so.

"If we want, we could close this waterway, but we do not do that... It is because as long as we use this waterway and this strait, our neighbors should use it as well," he said.

In the meantime, Tangsiri described the presence of Israel in the neighboring country, which also sits on the strait, as a threat to Tehran, stressing the security of the region and the Strait of Hormuz is a common responsibility.

The IRGC Navy chief also referred to the presence of the United States in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman as a critical concern for Iran and neighboring countries, stressing that their security is interconnected.

The Iranian Navy has now said they may close the Strait of Hormuz due to the threat of the Israeli Navy working with the UAE



If this happened, it would basically skyrocket oil prices higher than we have ever seen pic.twitter.com/NiJBxDLb6P — Alex Barnicoat (@mrbarnicoat) April 10, 2024

He noted that the IRGC Navy "constantly monitors the U.S. movements, actions, and behavior" to defend the facilities in the waters.

According to Tangsiri, traffic through the strait continues, with more than 85 oil tankers and ships passing through safely every day.

