Iran: Israel Will Fall If US And Western Support Ceases

The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Forces, Hossein Salami, confirmed this Friday that the Zionist entity currently lives on American and Western support.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, if this support ceases, this entity will fall, a day that is not far off, he said.

In his speech during the International Jerusalem Day activities in Tehran, as well as at the funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the Israeli aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Salami said, "The Zionist entity is tottering today and will fall and will submit to the great resistance in Palestine."

He said that the Palestinian land will return to its people. According to him, “there is no way for the Zionists but to surrender.” Salami believes that Israel cannot bear all this hostility that the Palestinian youth have towards it over several decades.

He added that Gaza today faces the empires of the world, but it stands firm, stressing that Palestine is writing an eternal legend of resistance for future generations.

MISE EN GARDE du chef des Gardiens de la révolution Hossein Salami contre #Israël après l’attaque du consulat iranien à Damas : « Ce régime ne peut pas échapper aux conséquences de ses actes », a-t-il déclaré ce vendredi 5 avril à Téhéran à l’occasion de la « Journée de Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/yiUFEMYBQM — Armin Arefi (@arminarefi) April 5, 2024

The tweet reads, "WARNING from the head of the Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami against Israel after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus: “This regime cannot escape the consequences of its actions, he declared this Friday, April 5 in Tehran on the occasion of “Jerusalem Day.” No action of any enemy against our sacred power will go unanswered. However, it appears at this stage that the Iran will not launch a large-scale response against Israeli territory so as not to risk direct confrontation."

The Commander of the Revolutionary Guards warned that any attack against Iran would not remain without a response.

During the Jerusalem Day activities, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that the Israeli occupation entity will receive a strong blow for its assassination of Iranian advisors in Damascus.

Regarding the war on Gaza, he said that the Palestinian people will achieve final victory, pointing out that all the peoples of the world and the resistance forces in the region today support the Palestinian people.