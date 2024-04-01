Gaza Strip: Egypt and Iran Demand Ceasefire

Both ministers also rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and any ground attack on the Egyptian border town of Rafah.

On Monday, official sources reported that the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian demanded the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a statement from the North African foreign ministry, the crisis in Gaza was one of the main issues discussed by the two officials during a telephone call.

Both Shoukry and Amir-Abdollahian emphasised the need for Israel to agree to halt its war campaign against the territory, where more than 32,000 people are reported dead since 7/7.

Both ministers also rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and any ground attack on the Egyptian border town of Rafah.

#Egypt FM Sameh Shoukry and #Iran FM Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Israel should adhere to @UN Security Council resolutions and end the fighting in #Gaza https://t.co/O2pkirUO9t pic.twitter.com/yaE9XyBjXY — Arab News (@arabnews) April 1, 2024

In addition, they called for full and sustained humanitarian access to the Strip and urged Israel to remove obstacles limiting the entry of vital goods into the territory.

Shoukry expressed Cairo's deep concern over the widening conflict in the region, especially in the southern Red Sea, where Houthi rebels launched a wave of attacks on ships linked to Israel and its allies.

“The expansion of the war is negatively affecting regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis,” he said.

According to the note, the two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral ties following a meeting in Geneva in February. Relations between Egypt and Iran recently thawed after decades of rupture.