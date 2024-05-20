Iran: Bagheri Ordered Investigation Into Crash of Helicopter

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, ordered an investigation into the cause of the crash of the helicopter carrying the president and other officials.

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported that Bagheri ordered “a high-level committee to open an investigation into the cause of the president’s helicopter crash” on Sunday.

Thousands gathered in central Tehran on Monday to honor the memory of Raisi and the Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs, succeeding Hussein Amir Abdullahian.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, appointed the First Vice President of the Republic, Muhammad Mokhber, to assume the duties of the presidency.

The Iranian Constitution stipulates that the First Vice President of the Republic shall assume the duties of president in the event of death, provided that presidential elections are held within 50 days after death.

The Supreme Leader said in his first comment after the official announcement of Raisi’s death, “In compliance with Article 131 of the Constitution, Mukhbar assumes the presidency of the executive authority,” pointing out that he must, according to the laws in force, work with the heads of the legislative and judicial authorities to hold new presidential elections “within a maximum period.” 50 days,” declaring five days of mourning in the country.

Ali Bagheri, the chief negotiator in the nuclear file and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, was appointed acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, succeeding Hussein Amir Abdullahian.

Ali Bagheri, the chief negotiator in the nuclear file and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, was appointed acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, succeeding Hussein Amir Abdullahian.

The Iranian government on Monday mourned President Ibrahim Raisi (63 years old) shortly after the helicopter he was in was found and was involved in an accident on Sunday in a mountainous area in the northwest of the country.

The government assured the Iranian people that “there will not be the slightest defect or problem in the jihadi administration of the country.”

The Iranian Red Crescent announced on Monday morning that rescue teams recovered the body of Raisi and eight others who were in the helicopter, noting that the bodies were transported to Tabriz, the center of East Azerbaijan province.

Iranian television broadcast images of a number of Iranian Red Crescent members walking in dense fog in mountainous areas, using vehicles and four-wheel drive vehicles, advancing on narrow, muddy roads before reaching the location of the helicopter.