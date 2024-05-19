UPDATING: New Lights on Iranian President’s Whereabouts

A Turkish Akinci drone recorded a heat reading near the place where the aircraft allegedly landed, but the rescue teams did not manage to find any trace of the president and his companions

New lights have been thrown on the sinister crash landing made by the helicopter carrier carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, over the northwest of the Persian country.

A Turkish Akinci drone recorded a heat reading near the place where the aircraft allegedly landed. The area is 100 km from the town of Tabriz, near a village called Tavil. The Iranian Red Crescent says rescuers are moving towards the area spotted by the Turkish drone.

IRCS said that 73 teams, including detector dogs, are involved in the effort, but weather conditions remain difficult with rain and fog reducing visibility.

However, the teams that arrived in the area marked by the drone, according several Iranian media, they found Raisi’s helicopter but no trace of the president or his companions.

According to Aljazeera "None of the rescue teams have been able to reach the helicopter and to tell us exactly whether the president, the foreign minister and the other people in the helicopters are alive or not.

The Sun has now risen in Northwestern Iran where Search-and-Rescue Operations are still underway for the Crash Site of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter, which Crashed well over 15 Hours Ago. Weather Conditions have begun to Clear but Snow, Rain, and Fog are expected… pic.twitter.com/zkDm1gRu4Z — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 20, 2024

Supposedly the cause of the forced landing were the bad weather conditions and the dense fog that covered the airspace circulated by the presidential helicopter.

Experts assume that the aereonave could not survive the clouds and the fog mass, added to this it should be noted that low temperatures may have created ice crystals in the atmosphere which may have affected the helix of the ship.

IRNA also said that on several occasions communication was established with one of the crew and a member of the staff of the helicopter in which the Iranian president was traveling.