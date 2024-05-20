ALBA-TCP Mourns the Death of President Ebrahim Raisi

"We are saddened by the physical departure of leaders, who, with a lot of conviction and work, have left the sovereignty and culture of their country high".

On Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas, People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), lamented the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, after a helicopter crash this Sunday.

"We are saddened by the physical departure of leaders, who, with a lot of conviction and work, have left the sovereignty and culture of their country high, as is the case of President Raisi," the Alliance declared in an official statement.

ALBA-TCP also expressed its condolences to the other occupants of the helicopter.

It should be recalled that last Sunday, the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor of Eastern Azerbaijan, Malek Rahmati and other important crew members.

More than 70 rescue groups were given the task of searching for the helicopter and its crew to finally find the remains of the heavily damaged helicopter and the deceased passengers.

According to Iranian experts, the cause of the accident appears to have been the bad weather conditions in the area, coupled with technical failures of the aircraft.