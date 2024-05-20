OPEC Conveys Condolences to Iran on Death of President Raisi

On Monday, Haitham al Ghais, the Secretary of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), extended its condolences on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim to his family and the Iranian nation.

“It is with great sadness and deep sorrow that we has read the tragic passing of HE Ayatollah Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other senior government officials," Al Ghais said.

"In these difficult times, on behalf of myself and all the staff at the OPEC secretariat, I extend my condolences and sympathy to the esteemed leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of president Raisi and other officials," he added.

Previously, during his first official visit to Iran in May 2023, Al Ghais met with Raisi in Tehran, where they discussed the role of the Persian nation in world oil and energy markets, as well as future prospects for investment in the Iranian oil industry.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sought to unite the Global South against Western imperialism.



He joined BRICS, advocated de-dollarization, supported Palestine, promoted a "Look East" strategy, allied with Africa & Latin America.



Full video below pic.twitter.com/XS3ZFTqVgv — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 20, 2024

On Sunday, a Bell 212 helicopter carrying President Raisi and other senior Iranian officials crashed in a mountainous area of ​​the Varzeqan region of East Azerbaijan province.

That happened while he was traveling from the Khoda Afarin Dam to the Tabriz Oil Refinery,” the Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The crashed helicopter also carried other notable figures, including the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malek Rahmati, and the Imam of the Tabriz mosque, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al Hashem.