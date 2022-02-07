Agreement Ends Legislative Crisis in Honduras

The internal crisis in the Honduran Legislative branch, where two boards of directors were disputing the control of the Congress, came to an end on Monday after several days of intense lobbying.

At 1:00 in the afternoon, an agreement was signed which includes, among several points, the giving up of the political aspirations of Jorge Cálix for the presidency of the Chamber. The consensus was to cede it to Luis Redondo.

Calix had been expelled on the night of January 21 for disobeying the official line of Libre and for resorting to negotiate with the National Party, which they had criticized for twelve years.

"What was signed is what was agreed, the deputies who are joining the process will be treated in equal conditions and all of them have the possibility of integrating the Executive", said the General Coordinator of the Libre Party and former President of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya.

Likewise, the coordinator of the Government party and also the former president of Honduras stated that the differences were solved through peaceful dialogue, "this agreement is focused on seeking stability in the Congress (...) the agreement benefits the majority of the people", he added.

"We must remember that the finances of the State are broken, we need to unite and make agreements with the banks because that is where the money for the development of the country is", emphasized Zelaya.

Alluding to deep constitutional reforms, Zelaya detailed that a National Constituent Assembly is part of a social pact, but for the moment there is not the environment to carry it out.

With the signing of the pact, dissident deputy Jorge Cálix leaves the presidency of the Legislative and rejoins the sessions currently presided by deputy Luis Redondo, at the same time, the dissident deputies rejoin the political organization Partido Libre.

"I take a step aside in my pretensions and I commit myself to attend the meetings of deputies in the hemicycle, I join as one more deputy", said Cálix.