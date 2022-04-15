International Community Remains Silent About Israel’s Crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that there are and will be no limits to this war, after announcing full freedom of action for the army, the Shin Bet (national intelligence agency) and all security forces to defeat terror.



Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al Sheikh on Thursday denounced the international community's silence regarding the wave of crimes committed by Israel on the reoccupied territories.

The Israeli army spills Palestinian blood daily for everyone to see, the official tweeted amid a new military offensive in the West Bank, which killed at least nine people, and dozens have been wounded and arrested.

Al Sheikh called for a minimum of international protection for his people in the face of systematic Israeli attacks.

#Palestinian blood is being shed daily by the #occupation forces. In the sight and hearing of the international community,which has lost its credibility as a result of its silence, and its evasion intended to implement the minimum moral position of international protection https://t.co/D57XEE5Kph — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) April 14, 2022

In this regard, he condemned the double standards in the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.

Israeli authorities justified the military operation in the West Bank as a response to an attack perpetrated in Tel Aviv last week by a Palestinian from Jenin, during which three civilians and the assailant were killed.

Israel must be sanctioned over its crimes in Occupied Palestine!



In less than 48 hours, 6 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood by Israeli forces gunfire during military raids into various areas across the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/FC4FtVqqGA — HÃĎĚL.J.ÑAŠŠAR ���� (@HadeelaJalal) April 14, 2022

In response, several Palestinian militias such as the Islamic Jihad Movement and the Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) vowed to respond to the neighboring State with force.

The Ministry of Health recently charged that Israeli troops killed 355 Palestinians and injured 16,500 in 2021.