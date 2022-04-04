Israeli Escalation against Palestine Leads to More Regional Tension

On Sunday night, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that 19 Palestinians were injured by Israeli police during clashes outside Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem.

On Monday, the Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned that the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians would lead to more tension in the entire region.

Condemning Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on Sunday, Abu Rudeineh said that this visit is irresponsible. "The ongoing behavior of the Israeli army and police and the actions of the Israeli settlers are provocative," Rudeineh stressed.

The continued Israeli escalation in East Jerusalem and the Israeli settlers' assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque are "a clear and blatant violation that proves Israel's lack of commitment to the understandings and the signed agreements," he noted.

On Sunday night, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that 19 Palestinians were injured by Israeli police during clashes outside Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem following Lapid's visit.

The moment when #Israeli occupation forces arrested freed Palestinian prisoner Yousef Muhanna after raiding his house in Shaikh neighborhood in Tulkarem city, occupied West Bank. People say to Israeli occupiers: Stop living! We feel threatened enough to attack you defensively! #F pic.twitter.com/7SgPr8iYOy — Protest News (@ProtestNews_EN) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is facing a worsening financial plight amid the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Media advisor for UNRWA in Gaza Adnan Abu Hasna said that some donor countries asked the UN agency "not to expect even half of the donations and grants they provided to UNRWA in 2021," while "others informed they would postpone the date of their donations.

In the 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, which are all claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled or besieged them ever since. Since then, the Palestinians have been seeking self-determination in a bid to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.