Palestine Denounces Israel's Enlargement Plan in Jerusalem

Isreal's new plan of expansion to the East of Jerusalem, to build 730 new houses, was condemned by the Palestinian government on Sunday.

The Palestinian President's spokesperson, Abu Rudeineh, noted that this new Israeli move will considerably affect the negotiations for a solution and is described as a violation of international law.

According to the statements made by Rudeineh, Tel Aviv continue to ignore the resolutions issued by the UN Security Council on the illegality of settlements on the occupied territories.

The spokesperson considers that this new vision of enlargement will exacerbate tensions in the region, as Israeli authorities have approved the construction of at least 730 new homes in their settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev, located in the East of Jerusalem, which Palestinians consider as the future capital of their State.

The official has accused its neighbor nation of taking advantage of the fact that the ongoing Ukraine military conflict has diverted the international community's attention, so they can "promote settlement projects and steal more Palestinian land."