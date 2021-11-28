Honduras Set Up 5,755 Voting Stations for Sunday’s Elections

Some 7,000 local and international observers will monitor the elections. The Army will remain deployed to guarantee security.

Calling for the respect of electoral results, Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) inaugurated Sunday's General Elections to elect the Central nation's new President, Congress, and local authorities.

CNE officials and Catholic Church representatives appeared on national television at a polling station in Tegucigalpa, where they celebrated the opening ceremony.

The high electoral body set up 5,755 voting centers and 18,293 electoral tables in 18 departments, where voters can attend until 16:00 local time.

Some 7,000 local and international observers will monitor the elections. The Army will remain deployed in voting centers to guarantee the electoral process develops smoothly.

The meme reads, "Images from different voting spots in San Manuel, Cortes, where the voting process already begins."

Around 5.2 million people are qualified to participate in the elections, in which Hondurans will also elect three Vice Presidents, 128 lawmakers to the National Congress, and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacent).

Electors will also vote for mayors, vice mayors, and councilmen in 298 municipalities.

"We are looking for the process to develop in peace and tranquility so that the population can go out to vote, there is speculation and the call is that they go out to vote without fear," Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Tito Moreno said.