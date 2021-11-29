Honduras CNE: Elections Were a Democratic and Civic Celebration

According to preliminary results, candidate Xiomara Castro counted 961,694 votes, representing 53.61 percent, while Nasry Asfura, of the National Party, has 607,492 votes, representing 33.87 percent.

The president of the CNE said that the tally of the presidential votes reached 51.45 percentage points. "So far, the preliminary results have been respected by the political parties," Aguirre said.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras, Kelvin Fabricio Aguirre, described as successful the election day, where citizens elected their new president, deputies and municipal authorities. "We have always been a standard-bearer of a robust preliminary results transmission system that generates confidence."

The three councilors of power strengthen the institution, the elections were a democratic civic celebration, participation increased ostensibly, and it is proof that the people trust this CNE", said Aguirre.

Aguirre also emphasized that within the framework of the counting of the tally sheets, the organizations have respected the rules established by the NEC, "up to now the preliminary results have been respected by the parties," he added.

Live! In #Honduras with @yopasta following the presidential election at the Libre party headquarters. The crowd is confident that #XiomaraCastro will be victorious. Results are slowly trickling in. Stay tuned to the Convo Couch for more updates. pic.twitter.com/SMeT7YCPf0 — The Convo Couch (@theconvocouch) November 29, 2021

"I remind everyone that there are still no winners of the presidential elections; according to the norm, we have up to 30 days to make the formal statement regarding the election. We are preparing the process of the definitive general scrutiny," detailed the president of the CNE.

The president of the CNE said that the count of the tally sheets at the presidential level reached 51.45 percentage points, "regarding deputies 8,045 tally sheets were received and 9,058 municipalities tally sheets were counted, all under the preliminary results' system", he added.

According to preliminary results, candidate Xiomara Castro counted 961,694 votes, representing 53.61 percent, while Nasry Asfura, of the National Party, has 607,492 votes, representing 33.87 percent.