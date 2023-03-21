International Agribusiness Fair Kicks Off in Cuba

The fair comes as the Cuban government continues implementing a package of 63 measures approved in 2021 to spur national food production.

On Monday, the 24th Cuba International Agribusiness Fair (FIAGROP 2023) kicked off in Havana with the participation of more than 20 international companies.

Twenty-four firms from countries including Mexico, Italy and Spain are present at the fair, along with 54 local companies.

For the first time, some micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of Cuban private capital related to the agro-industrial and agri-food sectors will be present. These types of companies were legalized in 2021, the EFE agency recalled.

"Food production is fundamental to reducing poverty and increasing incomes worldwide," said Ana Gonzalez, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade. "The U.S. blockade continues to be the main obstacle to the development of Cuba," she added.

The fair, showcasing livestock exhibitions, business forums and lectures, comes as the Cuban government continues implementing a package of 63 measures approved in April 2021 to spur national food production.

Ivonne Gonzalez, director of foreign trade at Sur del Jibaro company, said that the fair would help Cuba increase exports in the mid-term.

"We are already exporting charcoal, pepper and papaya to Europe," she said. "This event is highly beneficial for Cuban companies to deepen commercial relations with foreign business people."