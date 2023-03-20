US Team Advances To World Baseball Classic Finals

Four American players produced multi-hit performances in the match against Team Cuba: Goldschmidt (2-for-5), Betts (3-for-6), Arenado (2-for-3) and Turner (3-for-5).

On Sunday, the U.S. team advanced to the finals of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) after winning a match against the Cuban team (14-2).

Olympic champions in 1992, 1996, and 2004, the Cuban team had a great start in the game with three consecutive infield hits and a career driven by Alfredo Despaigne.

Later, however, American players Trea Turner and Paul Goldschmidt secured their team’s victory by boosting four races each.

“That was one of my favorite home runs I have ever hit in my entire life. My team has talked about trying to score early. I was happy to be able to do that,” Goldschmidt said.

MEXICO MAKES HISTORY!!!����



The Mexican team comes from behind to beat Puerto Rico 5-4 and advances to the semifinals of World baseball classic pic.twitter.com/Cu4rysZZ9B — ������ ���� (@Palace_gio) March 18, 2023