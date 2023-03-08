Cubans Recall The Revolution's Role In Promoting Gender Equity

"May the Cuban woman, for her virtues and merits, have her rightful place in the Homeland's history," Fidel Castro once said.

On Wednesday, the Cuban people celebrate International Women’s Day and remember the role of the Revolution in promoting gender equity.

In Havana, high school students made a wreath at the grave of Celia Sanchez-Manduley, a former guerrilla fighter who joined the July 26 Movement and defended women’s civil rights.

The candidates for the National Assembly of People’s Power for Santiago de Cuba province signed the honor book of the local headquarters of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), which is the only feminist mass organization in Latin America.

FMC directors and young girls who just joined the organization attended the theater play “We Are Women” directed by Fatima Patterson, the 2017 national theater award, at the Macuba Theater in Santiago de Cuba.

The play calls for changing entrenched cultural patterns that seek to make women invisible and prevent their empowerment. Its story comprises female characters of the universal theater, including Rosita Yerma, who Spanish poet and writer Federico Garcia-Lorca created, and Nora from the play “Dollhouse” by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. In Guantanamo province, female citizens gathered in several main parks to share brochures about ways to identify and counteract manifestations of gender-based violence. "It is a task of the highest order to work, to organize, and to put into action the creative spirit, the enthusiasm of the Cuban woman. May the Cuban woman, for her virtues and merits, have her rightful place in the Homeland's history," Cuban Revolution’s leader Fidel Castro once said.