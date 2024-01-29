International Activists Reject the US Blockade Against Cuba

They reminded U.S. President Joe Biden that they still expect him to fulfill his promise to change the Trump-era policies towards Cuba.

On Sunday, hundreds of people in various countries joined an international day of caravans against the U.S. blockade on Cuba.

Participants reminded U.S. President Joe Biden that they still expect him to fulfill his campaign promise to change the policies of former President Donald Trump towards Cuba.

This mobilization in solidarity with the Cuban revolution took place in over 20 cities in countries such as the United States, Panama, Italy, Bahamas, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, and Belize, as stated by activist Carlos Lazo.

Through social media, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez greeted the celebration of the first international day of support for his country so far this year.

This Sunday, January 28, friends of Cuba ���� in Canada ���� joined the Caravans #PuentesDeAmor, to celebrate the 171st anniversary of the birth of José Martí and demand the end of the US blockade against the island.#MejorSinBloqueo #MartíVive pic.twitter.com/0QYVee1z4b — Aileén Carmenaty Sánchez ���� (@AileenCS9316) January 29, 2024

In Miami, the solidarity day with Cuba was convened by the Martiana Alliance and Bridges of Love, two social organizations that also demanded President Biden fulfill his promise to dismantle hostile policies towards the Caribbean nation.

A caravan of cars drove through Miami chanting phrases like "Down with the blockade," "Long live the bridges of love," and "Long live Marti." Activists then gathered at Coral Gables Park to place a bouquet of white roses at the bust of the Cuban hero Jose Marti.

Some signs read, "Remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism," "Cuba is not a sponsor of terrorism," and "Cuba is love." Canadian citizens carried out similar actions in Manitoba, Ontario, Toronto, and Vancouver, as indicated by Lazo.

