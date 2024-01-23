Colombia and ELN Begin a New Peace Dialogue Cycle in Cuba

"We hope the talks will foster new advances on the path of the Colombian people towards peace," Cuban President Diaz-Canel said.

On Monday, the sixth cycle of peace negotiations between the Colombian State and the National Liberation Army (ELN) began in Havana, Cuba.

"We hope the talks will foster new advances on the path of the Colombian people towards peace," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, adding that his country supports the efforts of the sister nation.

Expected to last until Feb. 6, this cycle has as its main objective the renewal of the bilateral ceasefire. On Jan. 29, the current ceasefire, which began on August 3 and has been the longest agreed upon so far, will come to an end.

Delegations started a series of preparatory meetings to address some preliminary issues. The formal installation of the dialogue table in plenary format could be delayed until this Tuesday.

Politician Piedad Córdoba dedicated her career to peace, human rights + social justice.



Her vital contribution laid the groundwork for the 2012-16 peace talks that led to the historic agreement.



Piedad's death on 20 January has been felt across Colombia + far beyond.



��️�� pic.twitter.com/zgkWXb3gya — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) January 23, 2024

The Colombian States aims to extend the ceasefire and broaden the types of prohibited actions. Meanwhile, the ELN seeks guarantees that the ceasefire will contribute to improving the living conditions of the population in the regions most affected by the conflict.

While the current debate will focus on kidnappings as a method used by the ELN to finance its activities, Colombian President Gustavo Petro aims for the peace talks to lead to the ELN definitively abandoning armed struggle.

For this guerrilla organization, however, the end of the conflict is linked to the democratization of the country and other transformations agreed upon in the initial negotiation agenda.

The current peace negotiation process began in 2022, when the 4-year presidential term of far-right politician Ivan Duque ended. In May 2023, Cuba hosted the third cycle of talks following the cycles held in Venezuela and Mexico in 2022.