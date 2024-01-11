Venezuela Urges Guyana and the US to End Military Threats

On Thursday, Venezuela called on the governments of Guyana and the United States to end their military threats, emphasizing that Latin American and Caribbean unity is a key factor in preserving regional peace.

"The threats to the our region's stability, driven by Guyana and its military association with the U.S., must be decisively cleared," stated the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

He also urged the strengthening of the unity of Latin American and Caribbean countries to ensure "our zone of peace against imperial pretensions." His statement came after Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the plans of the United States in the region.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Daniel P. Erikson, announced that President Joe Biden's administration would help reinforce the Guyanese armed forces.

It's important to understand that the US is using Guyana to try to destabilize Venezuela.



US oil mega-corporation ExxonMobil essentially controls Guyana's government.



They're using British colonial-era rulings to try to take Venezuelan oil-rich territoryhttps://t.co/YJSCe99nhx pic.twitter.com/LZBma9jfy4 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 7, 2023

"A few days before the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense made statements in Guyana announcing the intensification and increase of U.S. military capacity," Rodriguez said, emphasizing that these statements "do not contribute to regional peace."

In January 2014, the Second Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States concluded by defining a common position known as the Havana Declaration.

Through it, the countries reaffirmed respect for the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. They also committed to the peaceful resolution of interestate conflicts.