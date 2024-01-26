DR: Cuban President Meets with MIU Leader

The MIU said in its social networks that the Cuban president expressed his joy for the visit of a great friend of Cuba, and highlighted Mejia's friendship and solidarity towards the people of the largest of the Antilles.

On Thursday, Dominican media highlighted the meeting between the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Miguel Mejía, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

According to El Caribe, Díaz-Canel highlighted the ties of friendship between his people and the Dominican people, when he received the Dominican Minister of Regional Integration Policies.

During the exchange, the Cuban head of state expressed his satisfaction for this new visit to Havana of the renowned political leader, whom he defined as "a great friend of Cuba", the newspaper reported.

Likewise, Hoy newspaper reported in its digital edition that the dignitary was interested in the program carried out by Mejía in Havana and sent his greetings to Dominican President Luis Abinader, to whom he reiterated his invitation for an official visit, when his agenda allows it.

Díaz-Canel and Miguel Mejía highlighted the historic relationship between their parties, as well as the support to the Antillean island by the MIU, an entity that at different times has expressed solidarity against the US blockade against Cuba for more than 60 years, which has hardened at present, he pointed out.

The newspaper El Nacional and other local media also referred to the visit of the Secretary General of the MIU, who in recent declarations to Prensa Latina in this capital affirmed that despite the blockade, aggressions and discrediting campaigns, the Cuban Revolution maintains its course and has not been defeated.

Despite the attacks, terrorist plans and lies, the Revolution demonstrates, Mejía told the agency, that it is possible to challenge the enemy forces of progress, sovereignty and independence of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

He added that the close ties between the MIU and the Communist Party of Cuba were addressed, highlighting their continued strengthening.

He reviewed on Instagram that during his stay in the Caribbean nation, the delegation led by Mejia paid courtesy visits to the embassies of Vietnam and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and toured the Fidel Castro Center.

He also met with Juan Carlos Marsan, deputy head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of Cuba, and held a fruitful meeting with leaders of the Young Communist Union.

The ambassador of the People's Republic of China also received Mejía and MIU coordinators Nidia Ovalles, Martha Pérez and Emery Arias, said the group.