Innopolis University and TV BRICS Sign Cooperation Agreement

The goal is to jointly promote Russia's achievements in science and education in the BRICS+ countries.

In the year of the Russia's BRICS presidency, TV BRICS and Innopolis University signed a cooperation agreement in Moscow. The parties will realise projects and research in the field of scientific, technical and innovative development.

The document was signed between Janna Tolstikova, director general of TV BRICS, and Kirill Semenikhin, director of the university. The partners' interaction is aimed at strengthening international cooperation, promoting Russia's achievements in the field of education and science in the media space of BRICS+ countries, and creating sustainable ties with the professional expert community of foreign countries.

In particular, the parties agreed to jointly implement projects and research in the field of scientific, technological and innovative development, assist each other in holding major events and provide high-quality information support for them, interact with leading experts from BRICS+ countries to share experience in IT, robotics, artificial intelligence, information security and digital economy.

Innopolis University specialises in education, research and development in IT and robotics. Today it has over 1.2 thousand students from 35 countries, 152 employees from 15 foreign countries with work experience in the world's leading universities and IT-industry companies are engaged in science and teaching.

The Russian IT University has 48 academic partners from 25 countries and 297 industrial partners while its portfolio includes 114 projects for state-owned corporations and large industrial holdings.

"Signing an agreement with TV BRICS is an important step to popularise Russian science and educational practices around the world. We are pleased that this international network is our long-standing partner, supporting the largest conferences and profile events on digitalisation in science, education and business. Expansion of our co-operation is especially relevant in the year of Russia's BRICS presidency, given the scale of the upcoming events"

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, emphasised that the BRICS+ countries are highly interested in developing international cooperation in education and science. Today, TV BRICS partners are more than 20 higher education institutions from Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, including universities of the BRICS Network University, as well as the Ministry of Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Ministry of Higher Education and Enlightenment of Cuba.

Since 2018, TV BRICS, as part of its special outreach project "Modern Russian," has been organising a series of teleconferences for BRICS universities aimed at learning Russian as a foreign language.