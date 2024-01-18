BRICS Symbolizes the Richness of a Multipolar World: Lavrov

Historical development allowed the emergence of new centers of economic and political influence, the Russian FM stated.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov exemplified the advancement of multipolarity by highlighting that about 30 nations are interested in joining the BRICS group, which is led by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

During the presentation of the annual report on Russian diplomatic efforts, he pointed out that the West had ruled the world for 500 years "without serious competitors," becoming accustomed to playing the role of a hegemon.

However, historical development has allowed the emergence of "new centers of economic growth, financial power, and political influence, which significantly outpace the U.S. and other Western countries," Lavrov stated, stressing the interest of dozens of countries in becoming part of the BRICS group.

The Russian Foreign Affairs Minister indicated that his country's main goal in 2024 will be to rid itself of any dependence on Western-based supply chains and financial systems.

Lavrov: BRICS has a bright future, symbolizes the richness of the multipolar world, and took a significant step forward with the decision to expand at the summit in South Africa. As this year’s chairman, Russia will ensure that newcomers strengthen positive trends in the… pic.twitter.com/vhXQ0IcWDz — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) January 18, 2024

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov asserted that there is no possibility of a Russian defeat and emphasized that negotiations on the terms to end the conflict should be conducted with the West.

However, "we see no interest whatsoever from the U.S. or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in reaching a fair solution to the current Ukrainian conflict," he said and blamed the White House for perpetuating the war situation.

Lavrov also mentioned that the relations between Russia and China "are at the best stage in their centennial history," assuring that ties between both countries are stronger, more reliable, and more advanced than "a military alliance in the traditional sense of the Cold War era."