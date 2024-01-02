Ethiopia, a New Official Member of BRICS

The historic decision to invite Ethiopia to join the BRICS mechanism was a recognition of the status quo and the potential of the reforming Ethiopian economy.

Ethiopia on Monday expressed its readiness to play a constructive role in the BRICS group of emerging economies, following the official entry into force of its membership.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that the East African country's accession to the BRICS family has demonstrated its commitment and leadership within the framework of South-South cooperation.

It added that the country's accession recognizes "Ethiopia's rich multilateral contribution to the promotion of international peace, security and prosperity."

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have formally joined #BRICS on January 1, 2024 to expand the bloc’s footprint in the Global South. The new bloc will represent roughly 46% of the world population, account for 30% of the world’s gross domestic… pic.twitter.com/WBhBAHWnsk — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) January 2, 2024

"Guided by its long observed principles and rich history of multilateralism, Ethiopia remains committed and willing to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family and in partnership with all its members," the foreign ministry added.

It noted that a national ministerial committee and a coordinating committee of senior officials have been set up to ensure Ethiopia's active participation in the bloc.

The African country was invited to join the BRICS during the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the group held in the South African city of Johannesburg last August. Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Iran were also were invited to join the group.

The new memberships were scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2024. For his part, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has informed the leaders of the member countries that the South American country will not join the bloc that Brazil, Russia, India and China created in 2006 and which South Africa joined in 2010.