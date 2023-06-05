India’s Railway Services Reinstated After Collision in Odisha

"...Ashwini Vaishnaw, has been camping at the location of the railway accident..."

On Monday, the Ministry of Railways announced that regular rail transit has been reinstated in both directions at the location where a collision took place on Friday in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, resulting in the loss of 288 human lives.

"The restoration work was completed with continuous monitoring by the Minister of Railways and both Up and Down Lines were declared fit. The first train was run on the Down Line at 10:40 p.m. on June 4 and the first train ran on the Up Line at 12:05 a.m. on June 5. Normal traffic movement has resumed on both the lines," said the Indian Railways in a statement.

According to official sources, since Saturday morning, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has been camping at the location of the railway accident in order to personally supervise the rescue and restoration works.

Furthermore, the federal government has initiated an investigation into the incident through the nation's preeminent investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The collision resulted in the injury of approximately 1,175 individuals, marking it as the most severe occurrence within the past two decades in the country.

The collision resulted in an interruption to the operational activities of trains that operate along the impacted routes.

According to media reports, a total of 48 trains have been cancelled, 39 have been diverted, and 10 have been short-terminated as a consequence of the accident.