India: Oppo Leads Smartphone Shipments

The commitment of trade in Make-in-India smartphone shipments will come to the highest ever in 2022.

Smartphone brand Oppo will drive the Make-in-India smartphone shipments within the year 2022 with a 22 percent share, as per a report released on Wednesday by worldwide industry research firm Counterpoint.

It is well known that in spite of the fact that the general Make-in-India smartphone shipments (units) declined in 2022.This decline is due to the softening of neighborhood demand, the commitment of trades in Make-in-India smartphone shipments come to the most elevated ever in 2022 both in volume (20 percent) and esteem terms (30 percent), said the report.

According to the report, Apple's smartphone shipments in India increased by 65 percent year-on-year in volume and 162 percent year-on-year in esteem. This took the brand's esteem share to 25 percent in 2022, up from 12 percent in 2021.

Oppo by market share rate: Oppo ranks fifth in annual deals, with a showcase share of 3.95 percent in 2022. It includes an advertise share of 11.56 percent in December 2022, and a showcase share of 11.81 percent within the fourth quarter of 2022.

Oppo recorded a market share of 11.55% in 2022, up by 1.94% from the previous year. In 2020, the brand saw a 14.3% market share increase from 2019, and it has been consistently rising since then, with an annual growth rate of around 1%.