India: Army Called in to Control Violence in Manipur

On Thursday, authorities in India's northeastern state of Manipur deployed the army and paramilitary forces to control the situation as violence hit the state.

The violence broke out in the state on Wednesday during a tribal protest demonstration over the inclusion of non-tribal Meiteis community for a Scheduled Tribe status.

The call for protest was given by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), which held a march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district.

Thousands of people took part in the rally, during which violence broke out between tribals and non-tribals in Imphal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

Scheduled Tribes in India are officially designated as disadvantaged socio-economic groups. They are given reservations in education and jobs with the aim to improve their lives.

Following the violence and arson, a night curfew was imposed in the state's eight districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur.

Mobile internet services were suspended in the entire Manipur in the wake of violence. The army and paramilitary forces Thursday held a flag march in violence-hit areas.

Tribal vs Non Tribal conflict in #Manipur, India, has become Christians vs Hindu conflict! According to @ashoswai pic.twitter.com/BfkF9g262q — South Asian Journal (@sajournal1) May 4, 2023

Over 7,500 civilians were evacuated by the government forces and given shelter in army camps and government offices on Wednesday night in a bid to restore order in the state.

Early Thursday, India's boxing champion Mary Kom, who hails from Manipur, highlighted the deteriorating situation in her state and sought help from the federal government.

"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," Kom wrote on social media besides posting pictures of arson from the state.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described the situation as unfortunate and said the local government was taking all steps to restore peace.

"Some incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson have been reported in some places. These incidents are a result of a prevailing misunderstanding between two sections of our society. The state government is taking all steps to control the situation," he said.