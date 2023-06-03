India’s Train Collision Death Toll Rises to 288

According to official reports, the incident involving the collision of two passenger trains in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Saturday has resulted in a death toll of 288, with 803 individuals reportedly sustaining injuries.

The injured passengers have been transported to medical facilities located in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Soro.

On Friday, an accident occurred in the vicinity of Bahanaga Bazar station situated in the Balasore district, approximately 171 km to the northeast of Bhubaneswar, which functions as the capital city of the state of Odisha.

The train collision in India's State of Odisha on Friday evening - the nation's worst this century - involved 2 passenger trains and a freight train. At least 288 people were killed; 1,000 injured. A major reason: the govt's failure to improve railway infrastructure incl tracks. pic.twitter.com/ame67a1iPX — Raju J Das (@RajuJDas) June 3, 2023

As per official reports, the Coromandel Express, the railway service operating between Kolkata and Chennai, collided with the displaced bogies of specific coaches belonging to the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, which had derailed and subsequently toppled onto the adjacent rail track.

The collision has resulted in an interruption to the operational activities of trains that operate along the impacted routes.

According to media reports, a total of 48 trains have been cancelled, 39 have been diverted, and 10 have been short-terminated as a consequence of the accident.