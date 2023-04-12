Indepaz Denounces Another Massacre This Year In Colombia

"In the afternoon, three people were killed in Uribe, Río Sucio district in El Tambo."

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced Wednesday the 30th massacre this year in Colombia that claimed the lives of three people in the department of Cauca.

The day before, "In the afternoon hours, three people were killed in Uribe, Río Sucio district, in El Tambo," municipality according to the institute. The victims were identified as Rubén Darío López (49), Didier Estiven Montenegro (22) and Marcos Elías Gutiérrez (29).



"A group of unknown persons arrived armed in the town and proceeded to take the victims from their homes," Indepaz said noting that "they were going to take them to a wooded area to talk to them and that they would later release them, but moments later they killed them."

According to local media, authorities are already investigating the circumstances of the incident.

➡ En horas de la tarde fueron asesinadas tres personas en el corregimiento de Uribe, vereda Rio Sucio, de El Tambo. pic.twitter.com/fMG8ncynwX — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) April 12, 2023

The Ombudsman's Office issued a preventive early warning for the municipalities of Balboa, Argelia, and El Tambo, in the department of Cauca.

Indepaz data indicate that this is the 30th massacre in Colombia so far this year. The village of La Primavera in the municipality of Balboa, Cauca, was the scene of a massacre on March 21. Three people were killed with firearms.