Colombia: 5 Killed In Barranquilla Massacre

This is the 24th massacre in Colombia so far this year, according to the Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz).

A shooting on Sunday in the Villanueva neighborhood of the city of Barranquilla claimed the lives of 5 people, while 14 others were injured.

About six armed people riding motorcycles arrived at a party and fired indiscriminately at the attendees, local authorities reported.

General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, said investigations are being carried out with the support of the Attorney General's Office and the National Police.

A reward of up to 50 million pesos has been offered by the Metropolitan Police for information leading to those responsible for the massacre.

24 masacres en 2023



�� Fecha:19/03/23

�� Lugar: Barranquilla, Atlántico

�� Nº de Víctimas: 3 personas



➡️Cinco personas fueron asesinadas en el barrio Villanueva de la ciudad de Barranquilla, otras 14 personas resultaron heridas. pic.twitter.com/IXNp4pUB7p — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) March 20, 2023

Date: 03/19/23 Place: Barranquilla, Atlantic Number of Victims: 3 people. Five people were killed in the Villanueva neighborhood of the city of Barranquilla, another 14 people were injured.

Two of the victims died at the scene and the others in healthcare centers to which they were taken, mainly at the Barranquilla Hospital, according to witnesses.

The Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) identified those killed as Moises Rafael Pacheco De La Cruz, Albeiro Enrique Guerrero, Georgina Ortiz Berrio, Dailes Mar Coronel Alvarez, and Ludy Del Carmen Londoño.

This is the 24th massacre in Colombia so far this year, according to Indepaz. The most impacted territories are the departments of Antioquia and Cauca.