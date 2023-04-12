Unknown Attacker Throws Acid At Colombian Women Activist

Lilia-Patricia Cardozo has been a target of death threats since 2022 when Colombia’s National Protection Unit approved a safety protocol to protect her.

On Monday, an unknown attacker threw acid at Colombian human rights activist Lilia-Patricia Cardozo while she walked in a park in the Boyaca region.

Cardozo, who is under medical observation at the San Rafael de Tunja Municipality University Hospital, suffered injuries on the left part of her face and chest. The acid affected 4 percent of her body.

This activist is the director of Boyacense Feminist Platform, an organization working to end domestic abuse, gender violence, and discrimination, including rescuing victims from the hands of abusers. She has been a target of death threats since 2022.

Colombia’s National Protection Unit approved a safety protocol to protect her in September of that year. However, the Boyacense Feminist Platform accused Tunja municipality’s authorities of activating the safety protocol too slowly.

Mayor Alejandro Funeme said the protocol was implemented on Feb. 14 due to a lack of funds. Local Police are investigating the incident and working to identify the attacker, who will face femicide charges.

Women and human rights defenders are particularly at risk in Colombia. In 2022, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office reported 614 femicide cases. The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) registered that over 1444 human rights activists have been also killed in the country since 2016.

On Tuesday, Tunja municipality feminists staged a sit-in in front of the City Hall to demand that the Police investigate the attack against Cardozo thoroughly and take measures to protect this activist once she is discharged from the hospital.